Man found dead after travel trailer fire in Hammond

HAMMOND, LA. - Fire investigators say one man has died after a travel trailer caught fire in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday morning.

According to the Louisiana Fire Marshal, the fatal fire happened on Gorman Road in Hammond. Preliminary information shows that an outdoor cooking burner was being used inside to hear the trailer.

No smoke alarms were found inside the trailer. More details about the fire will be released at a later time.

© 2018 WWL-TV