Man killed in Fluker fire

FLUKER, La. -- A man was killed in a fatal fire Thursday morning, possibly unable to escape due to an injury.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshall's Office, local firefighters responded to the fire on South Hookfin Road around 5:52 a.m. on July 6. After entering the residence, firefighters found the body of 50-year-old Terrance Venible. According to authorities, Venible had a previous injury that diminished his mobility, possibly playing a role in his death.

An autopsy will be performed on his body to determine the exact cause of death.

The remaining three occupants, a woman and two children, were able to escape the fire safely.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown, according to the Fire Marshall's Office, though investigators have determined that the fire started near a window air conditioning unit.

© 2017 WWL-TV