Man killed in Northshore domestic dispute

GOODBEE- The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office says a man was shot to death in a domestic dispute last night.

The call came in around 10 p.m. from a home on Tantela Ranch Road in the Goodbee-Folsom area about a man who had been shot while fighting with his fiance'.

The Sheriff's Office says no charges have been filed at this time, but all parties have been identified and are cooperating.

Detectives plan on releasing those identities, and more details about the case, Monday.



