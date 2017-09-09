Man shot at home during apparent armed robbery in Slidell, sheriff's office says

SLIDELL – A man was shot during an apparent armed robbery in the Slidell area on Friday night, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

The man arrived at the Slidell Memorial Hospital around 7 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Detectives went to the victim’s home in the 300 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, where the shooting took place, the sheriff’s office says. Detectives learned the man was shot during the armed robbery at his home and a juvenile is currently in custody.

The man had surgery following the shooting and is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident is still under investigation.

