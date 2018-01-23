Man taken to hospital after using garden hose in Slidell house fire

Generic fire file photo

SLIDELL – One man was taken to the hospital after he used a garden house in an effort to extinguish a house fire in Slidell, the St. Tammany Fire District #1 says.



The fire occurred around 3:43 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1600 block of Beech Street. When firefighters arrived, they found no smokes or flames coming from the home.



During the investigation, it was learned that one of the occupants extinguished a fire in a bedroom with a garden hose. The occupant saw smoke coming from an air-conditioning vent while he was in the kitchen cooking. He then noticed his bedroom was on fire and alerted the two other occupants of the home who were asleep.



The occupant who discovered the fire turned off the power to the home at the electrical panel and then got the garden hose to extinguish the fire while the other two called 911, the fire department says.



The occupant who extinguished the fire suffered from severe smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital for treatment.



According to the St. Tammany Fire District #1, there were smoke detectors in the home, however they were not functioning properly. The fire was contained to one room and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



Fire Chief Chris Kaufmann says it is not recommended for residents to extinguish fires themselves.



“We would rather them get to safety and call 911 immediately. We have the equipment and training to extinguish the fire safely, helping us to carry out our mission to save lives and protect property,” Kaufmann said.



