Suspect in New Orleans murder arrested in Slidell area

SLIDELL, LA. - Deputies on the Northshore say a man wanted for a murder in New Orleans was arrested in St. Tammany Parish last week.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Roosevelt Rumbley was booked into the parish jail as a fugitive on July 25. Rumbley was identified as a suspect in the second-degree murder of Lewis Gonzales in the 1100 block of Louisa Street on May 12.

Investigators say a resident was leaving her home when she saw a man acting suspiciously in the Laurent Road area of Slidell. The caller said the man started walking away from her home, then turned around as she drove away. Deputies were dispatched to patrol the area.

Deputies could not find the man at the home but saw a man in the back seat of a vehicle at another nearby home. During questioning, the man gave several different fake names and reasons for being in the neighborhood.

“This prompted the deputy to run his name and discover he had a warrant from New Orleans Police for second-degree murder,” a statement from the Sheriff’s office said.

Rumbley was also wanted for a probation violation.

