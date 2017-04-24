Photo courtesy Mandeville Police Department (Photo: WWL)

MANDEVILLE - With its American flag at half-staff and all badges shrouded in black, Mandeville Police began mourning the loss of Lt. Vaughn Whitehead Monday.

"I'd say Vaughn was more than just a co-worker, he was a friend of mine, and in a lot of ways he was a brother," said Asst. Chief Ron Ruple, "This is hard."

On Sunday, the 64-year-old was trimming trees at a home on Tantela Ranch Road in Folsom when he fell 20 feet from a ladder. He died later at an area hospital.

Monday, co-workers and the community remembered how Whitehead lived up to the oath to protect and serve, from starting as a patrolman 28 years ago, to his last position as head of criminal investigations.

"He was a great mentor to younger policemen coming up," Det. Sgt. Kevin Covert said. "He did his job well, he loved to do his job. He lived to be a policeman every day."

"He was always fair, but he was serious," said Ethan Anderson, owner of Tire World, who knew Whitehead both professionally and personally, "Outside of that, he was easy-going, laughing, cutting up, having a good time."

His son, Montana, says he's remembering "a man's man, a cop's cop and the best father and example a son could ask for" who "died doing what he loved, helping people on his own time."

Whitehead didn't just make his mark as a family man and police officer, he left his footprints on the community as someone who just enjoyed doing for others.

"He does contracting work, he builds hot rods, he builds motorcycles, he does landscaping work," said Chief Gerald Sticker, "I don't think there's anything the man doesn't do. He's just talented on top of being a great police officer and a great father and husband."

The overwhelming thanks coming from the community now is what everyone says is helping lessen the impact of this sudden loss.

While Whitehead's family will be holding a private service and burial, a public memorial service is being planned.

