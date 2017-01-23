Mandeville High ROTC instructor charged with having sex with students

Hosea McGhee (Photo: Luke, Michael)

MANDEVILLE, La. -- Police booked a Mandeville High School ROTC instructor for having sexual relations with two students.

According to police, Hosea McGhee, 48, was arrested on Jan. 20 for sending inappropriate text messages to a juvenile. The arrest came after a tip reporting Hosea was having inappropriate relationships with female students. He was booked with computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

This weekend McGhee was booked with the additional charges of two counts of felony carnal knowledge of juvenile, police said.

"Detectives developed probable cause to believe that McGhee has had sexual relations on numerous occasions with two different female students, ages 15 and 16; with most incidents taking place on school grounds," said a statement from police.

