Mandeville massage therapist accused of giving 'erotic massages'

MANDEVILLE, LA. - Investigators in St. Tammany Parish announced another arrest following an undercover investigation at a Mandeville massage parlor.

Liwei Dong, 53, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail with prostitution by massage Friday.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the Chinese Massage Parlor located in Sunshine Plaza in Mandeville after receiving numerous complaints of illegal activities.

The Narcotics Task Force and Homeland Security investigators conducted an undercover investigation and learned that a massage therapist was giving "erotic massages" to some of her customers.

Deputies say Dong is from China but has been legally living in the United States.

The Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy will be notified about the illegal activities at the business.

