Mandeville officer fired after accused of being intoxicated while in unit

Mandeville Officer Becky White

MANDEVILLE, La. – Mandeville police have terminated an officer with the department who was suspected of driving her police unit while drunk.

Officer Beck White was "terminated from the Mandeville Police Department concluding an internal affairs investigation concerning an off-duty incident in Ponchatoula on March 27, 2017," said a statement from Cheif Gerald Sticker.

Sticker previously told Eyewitness News that White, who serves as the department’s spokeswoman, was placed on administrative leave and relieved of her commission pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson, his officers found White inside her Mandeville police unit outside of Sophie's Porch Bar just before midnight Monday, March 27.

Layrisson said White was awake when officers spoke to her about 11:54 p.m.

Asked about White’s condition, Layrisson said she was cooperative and told officers she had a few drinks at a friend’s house earlier in the night.

White told Ponchatoula police she did not drink at the bar, The New Orleans Advocate reported.

While police said White was found in her cruiser, she was off duty and not in uniform at the time, Sticker said.

Sophia Neihaus, who owns Sophie's Porch Bar, told Eyewitness News that she called police on White.

Neihaus was closing the bar with another employee when White walked up and began to pull on the doors. After White couldn’t get in, Neihaus said, she went back to her police unit.

At that point, Neihaus said, she called 911 since she didn’t know if the police car was stolen and she assumed White was drunk.

Neihaus said one officer arrived and asked how much White had to drink. Neihaus said she didn’t know and recounted how White arrived at the bar after it closed for the night.

Layrisson said officers did not arrest White or conduct a field-sobriety test since they could not determine how long she had been in her car.

Mandeville police later picked up White and her cruiser from the bar after getting a call from Ponchatoula police, The Advocate reported.

Sticker said the allegation that White was in her vehicle while “impaired” is what led to the investigation.

“That’s something we take very seriously,” he said.

In addition to serving as the Mandeville Police Department's spokeswoman, White is a wellness ambassador for Mandeville and is the Special Olympics representative for St. Tammany Parish.

