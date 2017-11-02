Truffles the dog getting a special water treatment. (Photo: Louisiana Humane Society)

COVINGTON - The broken bones were scattered throughout the legs, hip and torso.

The damage was the result of being hit by a car, then dragged.

Truffles, a stray dog from Opelousas, was still hanging on by the time she arrived at the Humane Society of Louisiana.

"This one was something special where we all looked at it and said she survived so far, what can we do?" said Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana.

"She needed things like plates and screws, major implants that are similar to things you'd see in human medicine, to get her bones put back together," said Dr. Robert Hancock with South Paws Veterinary Specialists, "But then more importantly the rehabilitation process was critical."

South Paws, in Covington, stepped up to provide it all, at a discount, while donors stepped in to cover the cost.

Following three surgeries, Truffles was then treated with a hyperbaric chamber to reduce swelling and pain, given laser therapy to speed up wound healing and water therapy to rebuild motor functions. Now, she's walking and doing daily physical therapy with plenty of encouragement.

It's all groundbreaking medical techniques for the veterinary world that are giving more and more animals second chances.

"If you had gone back 20 or 30 years ago, I mean in all honesty, a lot of these animals might have been euthanized and now we can offer them the same treatments that you or I get," said Dr. Hancock.

"They're filtering down to the Humane community that typically don't have these types of resources, so for us to partner up with these kinds of clinics is just wonderful," said Dorson.

Truffles now can look forward to a few more weeks of recovery, then, a lifetime with a loving family.

If you'd like to help cover the cost of Truffles continued physical therapy, or you're interested in adopting her, head to www.humanela.org.



