Motorcyclist dead after early morning North Shore wreck, state police say

INDEPENDENCE, La. -- A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning wreck Saturday.

State Police said around 2 a.m., a motorcycle tire failed while the rider was driving north on Interstate 55. When the bike crash, with was hit by a 1978 Monte Carlo. The bike operator was then hit by a Kia.

Police said the bike operator died at the scene of the crash. The drivers in the other vehicles were not hurt, police said.

State Police said impairment is not suspected to be a cause of the wreck, but blood samples from the drivers were taken as part of the investigation.

