Motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash on North Shore

April 22, 2017

ABITA SPRINGS, La. -- A motorcycle rider died after being ejected from his bike during a high-speed crash on LA 435.

According to Louisiana State Police, 28-year-old Dwight Donnell Johnson, a Covington resident, was riding a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle east on LA 435 near Lake Street when he collided with the rear axel of a trailer loaded with pine logs. Johnson was ejected from the motorcycle, and despite wearing a DOT approved helmet, eventually died from his injuries. 

Eye-witnesses at the scene of the crash say Johnson was riding at a high rate of speed and passed several other vehicles before the crash. 

The trailer was being towed by 60-year-old Early Gregory, who was not injured in the crash. Impairment is not suspected to have been a factor for either driver.

"This incident represents yet another example of a preventable crash where the consequences of poor decisions claimed a life," State Police said in a statement regarding the crash. "The everyday mundane act of driving can be transformed into a life-changing event when unsafe decisions are made.  Please, take a moment and speak to your loved ones about the importance of safe decisions on the road."

