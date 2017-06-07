Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Tangipahoa

HAMMOND – State Police say one man was killed in a head-on crash involving a motorcycle on Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 6 a.m. on LA 1249 north of LA 22. The crash claimed the life of Jason Paul Spence, 37, of Hammond.

Investigators say Spence was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on La 1249 when “for reasons still under investigation,” an SUV crossed into the southbound lane. The SUV then crashed head-on with Spence’s motorcycle.

“Despite wearing an approved DOT helmet, Spence sustained fatal injuries in the crash,” State Police said.

The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Spence dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, 51-year-old Lesley Christine Dutreix, was transported to the St. Tammany Parish Hospital with minor injuries.

Dutreix was cited for improper lane usage. Investigators say they will consult with the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office for any additional criminal or traffic charges.

Blood samples were taken from both drivers and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for testing. The crash is still under investigation.

© 2017 WWL-TV