Motorcyclsit dead after tire failure on I-55 in Tangipahoa

INDEPENDENCE – State Police say one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on I-55 Saturday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 1:48 a.m. on I-55 two miles north of LA 40 in Tangipahoa Parish.

Investigators say a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on I-55 when it sustained a “tire failure” and crashed. The motorcycle and the operator were struck by two different vehicles.

The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. LSP said the identity of the motorcyclist is currently unknown.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were not hurt in the crash. Blood samples taken from both drivers will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Police say impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

