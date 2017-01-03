'Movie money' used in northshore counterfeit scheme

BOGALUSA - Two north shore men have been arrested and booked with use of counterfeit money after passing out so-called "movie money" to businesses.



Booker T. Adams, 38, of Bogalusa, and Rommelo Phier Brown, 21, of Covington, face counterfeit charges in the case.



According to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, the counterfeiting scheme first came to light when a business called to complain that a fake $100 bill was used to purchase fireworks.

The man who allegedly passed the money was said to be driving a gold-colored Nissan Murano. A short time later, another business reported getting a phony $100 bill from a man fitting the same description and driving a similar vehicle.



The car was spotted by a patrol deputy later and the suspect was stopped and identified as the man who had passed the money.



The bills were labeled "For Motion Picture Use Only." The investigation continues to determine how the suspects received the money.



Adams was booked with counterfeit money, two counts of thefts of good and four counts of failure to appear on a narcotics charge. Brown as charged with counterfeit money.

“Any business receiving bills from a customer should always examine both the front and the back of the bills," said Sheriff Randy Seal. "In this case, both the front and back of the bills was clearly marked to indicate that the bill was not United States currency. I applaud our detective and patrol divisions for solving this case and making these arrests so quickly.”