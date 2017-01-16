Neighbor describes scene where man was fatally shot outside Slidell home

Courtesy Brian Bennett (Photo: Staes, Mary)

SLIDELL, La. – Neighbors are talking about the moments before gunshots rang out in a Slidell neighborhood, leaving one man dead.

In the early morning hours Monday, officials said a man was shot to death in the 2100 block of Robin Street.

Around 12:50 a.m., Brian Bennett said he heard banging noises, like someone was hitting the roof of a car.

When Bennett got up to check it out, that’s when he said he heard at least three gunshots.

He said he ran outside his door to see what happened and that’s when he saw his neighbor there, on the phone with police. He also saw another man who appeared to be in his mid to late 30’s on the ground.

Another neighbor, who did not want to be seen on camera, told WWL-TV a similar story.

She said she heard a banging noise and at one point she heard the neighbor shout ‘This is my house!’

After she heard the gunshots, she rushed toward the window and saw the victim lying down in front of the homeowner’s door.

WWL-TV tried to speak to the homeowner, but no one answered the door.

Neighbors said the man and woman who live at the home are from Texas. They described the couple as very quiet and friendly.

Bennett said his neighbor appeared very shaken after the incident.

"He was wrecked,” said Bennett. “He definitely was a nervous wreck. It's not something the guy definitely wanted to do. He's definitely a nice individual. He means well to everybody. He wouldn't have been one to purposely want to go into a confrontation of that nature. That's not him.”

Bennett added when he heard the banding and gunshots, he was very nervous because there have been several break-ins reported around the area lately.

