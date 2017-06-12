Police investigating 50 burglaries over 5 days in Northshore community

PONCHATOULA- Bold and quick is how Jules Lemaitre III describes four crooks who hopped from one house to the next, rummaging through vehicles in his neighborhood.

Lemaitre first noticed items in his truck were missing after hearing from another neighbor about a series of car break-ins overnight.

Out of curiosity, Lemaitre walked outside and noticed his pouch with dollars worth of quarters was missing from his vehicle. Lemaitre turned on his surveillance footage and saw four people covered from head to toe, entering and exiting different cars on the block, including his own.

"My lights are about to time out," Lemaitre says as he describes the video. "He's (the suspect) just getting out. Running. He runs across the ditch," Lemaitre said.

After taking a look at his video, Lemaitre called his next door neighbor Gina Jacobs.

"It's crazy because I was up like at 12:45, 1 am in the morning, doing homework in the living room and had no idea," Jacobs said.

Little did Jacobs know, just a few feet away outside, the crooks were sifting through her husband's car.

"He took his (her husband's) sunglasses and who knows whatever else," Jacobs said.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Division says there have been 50 reports of burglaries off of Highway 22 in Ponchatoula area over the past 5 days.

According to the department, in the cases on the East side of Ponchatoula, a small dark colored car was captured on video surveillance, along with subjects wearing clothing over their heads to conceal their identity.

On Friday evening on the west side of Ponchatoula, surveillance footage shows subjects dressed in a similar manor traveling in a light color (possibly white) SUV, similar to a Tahoe/ Yukon.

The Department is asking everyone to keep their doors locked, their eyes open and speak up if you notice suspicious activity.

The neighbors say they plan on doing just that, in hopes these thieves get locked up.

"People work hard everyday to get the things that they want. It's just not fair," Jacobs said.

"They need to find these guys. Shut them down," Lemaitre said.

If you recognize anyone in the surveillance photos and videos, please contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

© 2017 WWL-TV