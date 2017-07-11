Neighbors in disbelief over woman's arrest for looting their flooded property, selling at yard sale

AMITE- Almost once a week, a shed on Thomas Road turned into an expansive yard sale.

Linda Harrington, a resident of Thomas Road, visited once or twice, until she realized something was off.

"(Danielle Mease) said, 'Ms. Linda, those are yours?' And I said, 'Yes, they are. How did you get them?' And she said, 'I took them down out of your trailer and washed them for you.' And I said, 'Why do you have them at the rummage sale table?'"

While Harrington was able to get her curtains, and an antique end table, back from Mease, who was running the yard sale two-doors down, it wasn't until this week that she learned just what her neighbor was up to.

"I think it's very hurtful," Harrington said. "It's very dishonest because she called me 'Gram.' She said I filled a void in her life because her grandmother was no longer there."

MORE: Sheriff: Woman looted neighbor's flooded home, sold items at yard sale

For several months, most of the families on Thomas Road, including the Harrington's, had been living elsewhere due to the August flood. But in December, one resident discovered a broken window and a large amount of belongings missing including dishes, decorations and furniture.

Last week, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office was tipped off about the suspicious contents at one of Mease's yard sales. A search warrant of her rented trailer, just behind the shed, turned up stolen tools, clothing and designer hand-bags. Her live-in boyfriend told deputies the items were brought there by Mease and that she frequented the house next door, which is the house that was looted in December.

Harrington and her neighbors are in disbelief over what happened right under their noses.

"That shows that you, today in our world, you have to really know that these people are right," she said.

The sheriff's office says most of the property belonging to the next door neighbor was sold. It is also believe Mease knew what was in that home since she showed up there right after the flood offering to help clean up.

Mease remains in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail booked for possession of stolen property, looting and theft by fraud.

© 2017 WWL-TV