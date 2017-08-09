New York woman booked in Slidell accused of national fraud scheme

(Photo: Slidell Police Department, WWL)

SLIDELL, LA. - Police say a New York woman was “caught in the act” of an elaborate phone scheme on the Northshore.

According to Slidell Police, an employee at a Sprint store contacted police Friday after recognizing 32-year-old Yarenis De La Cruz as a woman responsible for opening several fraudulent phone accounts. The Spring Corporation had alerted its employees that De La Cruz was traveling from city to city buying new cell phones on pre-existing accounts using fake IDs.

Police say De La Cruz would then sell the new phones online and pocket the cash. She had active warrants from the Lafayette Police and Broussard Police departments in relation to the Spring fraud case.

De La Cruz was booked as a fugitive into the City of Slidell jail. While being booked, officers found six suspected stolen IPhones and one Apple IPad.

“The case is still under investigation, and it is believed that De La Cruz has been traveling across the United States committing fraudulent types of crimes,” Slidell Police said.

Police expect more charges to be filed as the investigation continues.

