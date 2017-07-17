N.O. murder suspect out on bond arrested in Slidell

SLIDELL -- A New Orleans murder suspect out on bond was arrested in Slidell after allegedly attacking two women and pulling a gun on them.

According to the Slidell Police Department, officers arrested 30-year-old Brandon Alexander on July 17 for aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery and simple battery by domestic violence.

Police were called to the Forestwood Apartments in the 2700 block of Mary Street Sunday morning to investigate a disturbance. Once on the scene, witnesses told the officers that Alexander "entered his girlfriend’s apartment in a rage, and then proceeded to beat her and her roommate," according to police. Alexander then allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at his girlfriend and threatened to killer her.

Police say Alexander fled the area, but was caught by Slidell police officers and arrested.

Both victims sustained minor injuries and were treated on the scene by EMS, according to police.

"Let this be a strong message - to all criminals - that if you come to Slidell and commit a criminal act, we will stop at nothing to ensure you are caught, put behind bars, and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Plain and simple," Chief Randy Fandal said.

Alexander was arrested as a suspect in the murder of Dwayne Hitchens Jr., on May 15 in Mid-City, New Orleans. According to court records, the charges against Alexander have not yet been accepted or rejected.

When he was arrested in Slidell, Alexander was out on a $150,000 bond, according to court records.

Fandal hopes his Alexander's arrest in Slidell will be enough to revoke his bond conditions for the second-degree murder charge in Orleans Parish.

"We don’t make the bonds and set the bond rules, however, are working closely with the judicial system to make sure this violent individual stays off our streets and behind bars, especially here in St. Tammany Parish," Fandal said.

