North Shore firefighter dies in crash on way to fire

MOUNT HERMON, La. -- A volunteer fire racing a water truck to a house fire was killed when the truck left the roadway and crashed Thursday.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mt. Pisgah Road and Burch Road.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, volunteer firefighter Ronda Varnado, 54, was driving a fully-loaded water truck to the scene of a house fire when she was involved in a wreck. Officials said the truck tipped over, sliding several yards before hitting an embankment. That’s when officials said the water tank came loose and crashed into the track cab killing Vanardo.

“This is a tragedy which affects not only the Varnado family but also the entire Washington Parish volunteer firefighter community,” said Sheriff Randy Seal. “Our volunteer firefighters do an excellent job providing fire response throughout the parish and are to be commended for their dedication and service to the citizens of our parish. I ask our entire citizenry to join with me in prayer for all who have been affected.”

An investigation into the crash continues pending further analysis of the scene, according to Seal.

