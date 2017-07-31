North shore man awaiting trial for child porn charges accused of raping girl

COVINGTON, LA. - A Covington man has been arrested for allegedly raping and sexually abusing a child over a period of years while he awaited trial in a years-old child pornography case.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Jackson “Rick” Miller was arrested on July 11 and booked on two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of first-degree rape.

Investigators said the parents of two girls reported Miller took inappropriate pictures of their daughters.

“One of the girls described being sexually abused by Miller, saying the abuse had been going on for the past two years,” a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it cannot release any additional information about the investigation due to “the nature of the case and the age of the victims.”

Miller was arrested for pornography involving a juvenile in 2010. Clerk of Court records show that after 29 trial dates were delayed since that arrest, Miller was set to appear in court in a felony trial on Aug. 14.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Lt. Rachel Smith at (985) 276-1324.

