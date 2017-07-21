North shore woman found in burned home died of gunshot wound, autopsy finds

News that Nannette Krentel didn't die in a fire could not have come at a worse time.Dozens gathered to remember Krentel at St. Michael's Episcopal Church this afternoon as police announced that Krentel was not killed by the fire, but was fatally shot.

WWLTV 10:16 PM. CDT July 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories