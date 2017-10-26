WWL
Northshore High School student earns perfect ACT score twice

October 26, 2017

SLIDELL -- A Northshore High School student scored a perfect ACT score not once, but twice.

Anna Yue score a perfect 36 on her ACT exam twice during her junior year, according to the school. Yue took the exam on her own, then took it again at school.

 “Anna is a tremendous student and an amazing leader at Northshore High School. She is dedicated, driven and serves as a role model for others," Principal Frank Jabbia said.

Yue is a member of Team 1912 Combustion an officer for the robotics team, which went to the first World Robotics Championship in Houston last April.

