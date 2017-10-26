Northshore High School student earns perfect ACT score twice

SLIDELL -- A Northshore High School student scored a perfect ACT score not once, but twice.
Anna Yue score a perfect 36 on her ACT exam twice during her junior year, according to the school. Yue took the exam on her own, then took it again at school.
“Anna is a tremendous student and an amazing leader at Northshore High School. She is dedicated, driven and serves as a role model for others," Principal Frank Jabbia said.
Yue is a member of Team 1912 Combustion an officer for the robotics team, which went to the first World Robotics Championship in Houston last April.
