Northshore High School student earns perfect ACT score twice

SLIDELL -- A Northshore High School student scored a perfect ACT score not once, but twice.

Anna Yue score a perfect 36 on her ACT exam twice during her junior year, according to the school. Yue took the exam on her own, then took it again at school.

“Anna is a tremendous student and an amazing leader at Northshore High School. She is dedicated, driven and serves as a role model for others," Principal Frank Jabbia said.

Yue is a member of Team 1912 Combustion an officer for the robotics team, which went to the first World Robotics Championship in Houston last April.

