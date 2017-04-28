Northshore native hoping to get NFL draft pick

MANDEVILLE -- Treston Decoud is waiting for a call that will change his life.

"I've dreamed of this my whole life and I'm finally, thank God, that I'm here and got the opportunity to hear my name called. So I'm just waiting, patient," he said.

On the other end of the line, he hopes, will be an NFL team offering Decoud a chance to prove hard work pays off, regardless of circumstances.

The Oregon State cornerback's former high school Coach Larry Route says he's watched Decoud tackle far more than just opposing players.

"It's a testament to him, to his dedication, to his perseverance, to his hard work," said Route.

After only one year of eligibility at Lakeshore High, and struggling personally and academically, Decoud headed to a Division II college in Nebraska. A family illness brought him back home to Nicholls after a year, but he wasn't allowed to play. After a year on the field for a Mississippi Junior College, Oregon State picked him up.

There, he would not only excel on the field, he would graduate and earn Pac-12 All-Academic honors.

"I promised myself, my momma and my daddy, my family, that I would get my education and I would graduate and just doing that, it was big," he said.

Decoud has never lost sight of where he came from. In fact, over the past six months, he's come right back to the Lakeshore High field, two to three times a week, for practice and conditioning while visiting and trying out for various teams.

He has continued his part in the "Dream Team," a group of ten guys from Covington aiming to make a better life for themselves and encouraging others to do the same.

"Just to show kids there's another way out of the streets and out of their neighborhoods instead of selling drugs and going to jail, there's another way out," he said.

This weekend, Decoud hopes some team, somewhere, will give him a bigger stage to keep living and sharing that advice. He, and the St. Tammany community, are just waiting for the call.

Two more St. Tammany athletes are hoping to make it into the NFL next season, through the draft or otherwise. They are wide receiver Al Riles and linebacker Otha Peters, both University of Louisiana-Lafayette seniors.

