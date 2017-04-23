Northshore police officer dies after falling from ladder while off-duty

MANDEVILLE, La. – A Northshore police detective has died Sunday after he fell off a ladder.

Lt. Minton “Vaughn” Whitehead fell about 20-feet while he was trimming trees at a home off Tantela Ranch Road near Folsom, officials said. He was airlifted to a Hammond hospital where he later died.

White was 64 years old and was with the Mandeville Police Department for nearly 28 years.

“Vaughn was more than an employee, he was family,” said Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker. “We are a relatively small, close-knit department. Vaughn was respected and well-liked by all the men and women of this department and he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Vaughn’s family during this tragic time.”

White’s most recent assignment was supervisor of the department’s investigations division.

