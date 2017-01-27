Stephen Michael Dufresne (Photo: Mandeville Police)

MANDEVILLE- When a Northshore grandmother came to visit her one-month-old grandson Wednesday night, a peaceful newborn was far from what she found.

"The baby was limp, having difficulty breathing, the baby had been vomiting," said Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker, "The grandmother loaded the baby up, took the baby to Lakeview hospital."

There, hospital staff discovered the baby's brain was bleeding and called police. The investigation revealed 18-year-old Stephen Michael Dufresne had been alone with his baby and police believe he shook the child while frustrated.

"There was a text message between the mother and the father while the mother was at work saying, 'I can't get the baby to be quiet,' and you can tell pretty much from the nature of the texting that he was at his wit's end," said Sticker.

Parenting experts say challenges are very common with newborns, especially for new parents, and there are plenty of resources to help you through it.

"The support is priceless. Just being able to talk to somebody else about what's going on with you and normalize how you're feeling and just give yourself a break," said Lori Cage, executive director at St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center.

The Parenting Center offers plenty of support, from Daddy Boot Camp, before birth, to New Baby and even toddler-focused parent groups. The center's most tried and true tip is to, "Give yourself permission to say it's okay that I can't figure out what's wrong and they're crying," according to Cage.

They also say it's okay to respond to a frustrating moment by putting the baby in a safe place in your home and walking away briefly.

"It's a tough job. Babies don't come with instructions and we're here to help as much as we can," said Cage.

Visit the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center webpage, http://www.stph.org/ParentingCenter, and read up on their classes and support groups here: http://www.stph.org/ParentingCenterPrograms





