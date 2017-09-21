Off-duty Slidell police officer dies in motorcycle wreck

(Photo: Photo courtesy Slidell PD)

SLIDELL, LA. - A veteran of the Slidell Police Department for more than 20 years has died after a motorcycle wreck Wednesday night.

"Lieutenant Ray Dupuy was a dedicated public servant who served and protected the citizens of Slidell for over two decades," stated Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal in an announcement Thursday. "Please keep Lieutenant Dupuy's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. This is going to be a very difficult time for our Slidell Police family."

Slidell Police Department did not release any details about the wreck. They added Louisiana State Police would be the lead agency in the crash investigation.

© 2017 WWL-TV