One dead in double shooting in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. -- St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a fatal double shooting.

Sunday around 8 p.m., deputies were called to a shooting in the 1900 block of 190W in Slidell.

Two victims were taken to the hospital, where one victim was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released details about the victims.

"The investigation is still on-going, but the motive appears to be narcotics related," said a statement from the sheriff's office.