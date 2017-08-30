One dead in Slidell crash after vehicle crossed median

SLIDELL – One person died in a crash on I-10 in Slidell after their vehicle crossed the median and went into oncoming traffic.

The crash occurred on I-10 westbound near Oak Harbor Boulevard on Wednesday around 9 a.m.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred as 52-year-old Jody Lasalle, of Mandeville, was driving a Ford F-150 eastbound on the interstate. For reasons still under investigation, Lasalle's vehicle traveled off of the roadway to left, through the grass median and went into the westbound lanes of the interstate. State Police say Lasalle’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by another Ford F-150 driven by 30-year-old Louie Cole.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, State Police say. Lasalle sustained moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital, however shortly after arrival, Lasalle succumbed to those injuries.

Cole was not injured in the crash and provided a voluntary breath sample, which indicated no alcohol present, State Police say. Blood samples were also taken from Lasalle and will be analyzed at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

