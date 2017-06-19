Father's Day gathering ends in deadly shooting in Slidell

SLIDELL – Investigators say a family gathering on Father’s Day turned deadly in Slidell Sunday night.

According to Slidell Police, residents reported gunfire around 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Sunset Drive Sunday night. At the scene, officers found 40-year-old Eric Brown laying in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Brown was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators say James Chaney got into an argument with Brown in the backyard of 1301 Sunset Drive. Chaney then armed himself with a firearm and fired several shots at Brown, striking him several times. Brown then ran down the street and collapsed.

James Chaney was booked on one count of second-degree murder.

Slidell Police say that Brown was engaged to Chaney’s aunt.

Sunday night’s killing was at least the third homicide in Slidell this year.

The first killing happened Jan. 9 outside a party near the Baptiste Apartments on Highway 190 west. A second person was injured in that shooting.

In May, a man was booked on a count of first-degree murder after he allegedly beat his 7-week-old son to death.

