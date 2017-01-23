One killed, two hurt in Covington fire

Scene of house fire in Covington. (Photo: Ashley Rodrigue)

COVINGTON, La. -- A house fire Sunday sent two people to the hospital with severe burns and claimed the life of a Covington man.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a house fire at 72347 Forest Drive.

"When deputies arrived, they located three subjects outside of the residence, two of which suffered severe burns and were transported to a burn center in Baton Rouge. They indicated that Brandon Kellum was still inside, but the fire was too extreme for first responders to enter safely. After the flames were extinguished, a body was discovered inside," said a statement from the sheriff's office.

An autopsy Monday ruled the cause of death as asphyxia by smoke inhalation and by thermal burns.

Additional tests are being conducted to confirm the identity of the body due to the extreme disfigurement caused by the fire. The manner of death is still unclassified at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

