Organization helps Lacombe Coast Guardsman get home for the holidays

LACOMBE, La. -- The waiting game at Armstrong International on Tuesday was intense.

Some members of the Borelly family peered through the crowds, pacing in anticipation, others nervously planned their surprise welcome home for 22-year-old Levi Borelly, one of the Coast Guard's newest members.

It'll be the first time the family of eleven will see Levi in nine months.

But the smiles and embraces almost didn't happen. It all started when Levi got word he'd get just one week of leave from his station in San Francisco for the holidays.

"He called and said I wanna come home, can ya'll get me home? And I started looking at tickets and they were very expensive because it was only a week or two out," said Dayna Borelly, Levi's mom, "I didn't know what else to do."

Dayna stumbled upon the website for "Let's Bring 'Em home," an organization that raises money with the sole purpose of flying military members home for the holidays.

"All three of us have military backgrounds and so we've all been alone for the holidays due to the military," said Kat Barnes, the organization's ticket coordinator, "And so for us, it just makes us feel like we've given back to all those people who adopted us and took us in when we were alone."

The Florida-based group started the effort after 9/11, raising more than $90,000 and almost $900,000 frequent flyer miles since, resulting in hundreds of service members seeing familiar faces on Christmas and New Year's Day.

Levi is the latest.

"Very thankful, very blessed to get that," he said.

"It's amazing and it's such a need and you don't think about it until you're in that situation," said Dayna Borelly, "You know there's so many young moms whose husbands are deployed. They're just by themselves."

Now the Borelly's are joining the mission to make sure as many military families as possible get as special of a holiday homecoming as they have.

The organization takes donations throughout the year, but starts its application process for service members every Veterans Day.

Visit their website and Facebook pages for more details:

http://www.lbeh.org/?home

https://www.facebook.com/LBEH.org/



