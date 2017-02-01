Pearl River Clydesdale hitch featured in Super Bowl commercial

PEARL RIVER- In 60 seconds, Budweiser will spend one of its Super Bowl commercials telling you the story about Adolphus Busch's trek from Germany to America to chase his beer-brewing dreams.

But the latest installment of the company's "Born the Hard Way" spot-series also took Pearl River resident Clay Harper's childhood admiration for the brand's iconic Clydesdale horses and turned it into the unthinkable.

"It was shocking because Budweiser has all of the Clydesdales that they could ever imagine, and for them to call somebody who lives in Louisiana," he said, "Just a wonderful honor and a dream come true for the horses and myself."

Harper developed, what he believes is, the only Clydesdale hitch in the southern U.S. five years ago as a personal hobby spawned from his awe of the animals. Up until now, he and the horses have only made occasional public appearances during Mardi Gras season.

Sunday, Harper and two of his Clydesdales will be seen by millions, just before the 40-second mark in the commercial, providing Budweiser with its signature Clydesdale cameo. The ad was shot three weeks ago in various identifiable parts of the area, from the French Quarter to Braithwaite.

Harper says the experience was exhausting, but the result was exciting.

"I'll take my 1.3 seconds out of 60 worldwide, that's fine," Harper joked.

Harper hopes the broad exposure provides a greater appreciation for the breed and more opportunities to share the horses locally, and up-close-and-personal, with the goal of sparking a new generation of Clydesdale lovers.



