Pearl River resident reports needle inside halloween candy, police say

(Photo: Pearl River Police Department, WWL)

PEARL RIVER, LA - Police in Pearl River are investigating after a resident reported that she found a needle in a piece of candy.

The Pearl River Police Department shared photos Monday night of what appears to be a needle allegedly found in a chocolate candy bar. Investigators are now asking parents who took their children to trick-or-treat in the Pearl River area around Oak Street to check their child’s candy.

“The Pearl River Police Department is taking this incident very serious [sic] and is going to investigate this horrific act!” the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Pearl River Police Department.

© 2017 WWL-TV