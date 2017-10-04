Pet dies in house fire caused by unattended pot on stove

SLIDELL – A house fire in Slidell claimed the life of a pet on Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Tammany Fire District.

Firefighters arrived on scene of a house fire located in the 3100 block of Front Street around 4:45 p.m. Smoke was coming from the front door and eves of the house, the fire department says.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The homeowner discovered the fire when she returned home and called 911. She told firefighters that her dog was still in the home.

The dog was quickly located and was given CPR for more than 20 minutes, but firefighters were not successful, the fire department says.

The home sustained damages to the kitchen as well as the rest of the home.

The cause of the fire was a pot on the stove that was left unattended.

