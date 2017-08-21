Gator gets loose in Slidell home

(Photo: Slidell PD)

SLIDELL -- A Slidell family may have had good intentions when they picked up an alligator, but that gator eventually got loose in their home.

Officers with the Slidell Police Department had to remove an alligator from someone's home after they picked it up on the side of the road.

"A member of the household saw (the alligator) in the road, so he picked it up so the little reptile wouldn't get hit by a car," police said.





Slidell police officers along with Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Slidell Animal Control safely wrangled the gator and returned it to the wild. They hope this story will teach a lesson to anyone else thinking about "rescuing" an alligator.

"Please, don't try this at home!"

