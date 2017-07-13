Police arrest man accused of robbing North Shore cash advance store at gunpoint

SLIDELL, La. -- A man is in jail after police say he pulled out a gun in a cash advance store and robbed the business.

Slidell Police said Wednesday 33-year-old David Closson has been arrested after several tips came in. He was booked as a fugitive into Orleans Parish Justice Center and was transported back to Slidell City Jail.

Police said he told them he robbed the store in the 1500 block of Gause Boulevard Monday in order to fuel his drug habit.

Police said Closson is also a suspect in several property crimes in St. Tammany Parish.

