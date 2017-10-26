Police arrest man accused of threatening to rape, kill northshore family

(Photo: Pearl River Police Department, Custom)

PEARL RIVER, LA. - Police say a man accused of stalking and threatening to violently rape and kill family members in Pearl River was arrested in Texas.

According to the Pearl River Police Department, Melvin Pablo was booked on charges of terrorizing and improper telephone communications. Police say telephone recordings and text messages show that Pablo threatened to kill members of his family as well as threatening to brutally rape a pre-teen girl and pre-teen boy.

Police say the family kept their children at home for several days out of fear because of the threats.

Pablo is a convicted felon and had been arrested nearly 20 times for various violent charges, police say. The previous arrests were for charges including aggravated assault with intent to kill, various drug and weapon charges, endangering children, burglary, larceny and other acts of violence.

Pablo was arrested in Corpus Christi, Texas then transported to Pearl River to be booked. He was then transported to the Covington jail.

Investigators described Pablo as a “transient” who was working throughout the south.

