Police believe same woman behind two bank robberies

SLIDELL -- The FBI, Slidell Police, and St. Tammany Sheriff deputies are investigating two bank robberies in the area. They happened several days a part, but law enforcement believe they involve the same suspect.

A day after the First Castle Credit Union in Slidell was robbed, people are still talking about it.

"It just doesn't make sense," said Bryan Fassbender. "It takes a lot of guts for someone to rob them in broad daylight."

Fassbender, of Fassbender Insurance, works in the same complex. He says watching everything unfold was surreal.

"We saw the police pull up," he remembered. "Police vehicles were on the neutral ground blocking the lanes. Police vehicles were coming in and dogs were jumping out and running down the street. It was a pretty wild event."

Slidell Police say the suspected woman, seen on surveillance, went into the business around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and walked out with a handful of money.

"What this lady is doing is she's providing a note demanding cash and the tellers are handing over an undisclosed amount of cash," said Detective Daniel Seuzeneau.

It's the area's second bank robbery in less than a week. The other, which police say happened Saturday at a Chase Bank down the road, is believed to have involved the same woman.

"Bank robberies are on the decline," Seuzeneau said. "However, it's extremely odd to have two back-to-back like this, and then also having a female bank robber, that's also very odd as well. That's why we're pretty certain the two are linked."

Some now say it's enough to be on high alert.

"We all are now more vigilant in watching what is going on around us and our surroundings," Fassbender said.

As both robberies are investigated, authorities urge people to look closely at the video. And hope the woman will be recognized.

"Right now we're looking for a white female, heavy-set," Seuzeneau said. "She usually wears a type of hat on her head and dark colored clothing and she leaves on foot."

If you have any information, you're encouraged to call Slidell Police at 985-643-3131, the FBI at 504-816-3000, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

© 2017 WWL-TV