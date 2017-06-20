Police capture double homicide suspect in St. Tammany Parish

PEARL RIVER, La. – Police arrested the man wanted for allegedly killed his ex-wife and her boyfriend in St. Tammany Parish Tuesday afternoon.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, a driver spotted Jason Magee III walking southbound on I-59 Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say he surrendered to deputies without incident when they arrived.

Magee, 40, was wanted for two counts of first-degree murder. Investigators say he fatally shot 32-year-old Jennifer Magee and 34-year-old Donald Gros inside their home near the intersection of Hwy 41 and Max Mercer Road, North of Pearl River.





Authorities say the shooting was an isolated domestic violence incident, but considered Magee to be "armed and dangerous" while they searched for him.

“With help of our citizens, and other law enforcement agencies, Jason Magee is now in custody," St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said. "Our prayers go out to the family members and friends of the two victims. This was a domestic violence incident, which turned deadly. It’s very tragic.”

The investigation is ongoing.

