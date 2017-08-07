(Photo: Mandeville Police Department, WWL)

MANDEVILLE - Police are continuing to search for a man they say entered a woman's home on Monroe Street through an open window and held her captive and raped her over a period of several hours this weekend.



Police were asking Mandeville residents to be on alert for the suspect, who they believe is still in the area.



A composite photo was made with a description from the victim. Police say they are confident that the sketch is what the suspect looks like.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday, Mandeville Police released "confirmed photos" of the suspect in the rape investigation. Police say the images were captured at the Cracker Barrel Store located at 1948 Florida Street at around 3:30 a.m. on the morning of the rape.

They say the victim said she'd never seen the assailant before but may have stalked her on social media. Police said the victim told them that the assailant seemed to be familiar with her and referenced her social media posts.



The suspect took the woman's ID with him and made threats toward her before leaving.



Police said that because Mandeville is traditionally safe, it's easy for residents to have a false sense of security.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mandeville Police at 985-626-9711.

© 2017 WWL-TV