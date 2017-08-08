Police investigating the role social media played in Mandeville rape case
Detectives are trying to determine if he simply stumbled out of the bar he'd gone to earlier that night and happened upon her home, or if something he said to the victim during the attack indicates he knew her through social media stalking.
WWLTV 6:26 PM. CDT August 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Landrieu orders major shakeups at S&WB, Dept. of…Aug. 8, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
-
Cedric Grant announces retirement from S&WBAug. 8, 2017, 1:16 p.m.
-
Police investigating the role social media played in…Aug. 8, 2017, 6:23 p.m.