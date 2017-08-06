Police searching for suspect after rape in Mandeville home

Police say the suspect is a white man about 5’7” tall and weighs about 140 pounds with a lean build. Attached is a composite of the suspect. (Photo: WWL)

MANDEVILLE, LA. - Police are looking for a man they say attacked and raped a woman at her Mandeville home early Saturday morning.

According to the Mandeville Police Department, the attack happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Monroe Street. A 53-year-old woman said she was asleep in her living room when she was awoken by an unknown man standing over her and rubbing her body. A fight ensued and the woman said she was overpowered, beaten and raped.

“Before leaving, the suspect reportedly took the victim’s ID and threatened to kill her if she reported the rape,” police said.

Police say the suspect is a white man about 5’7” tall and weighs about 140 pounds with a lean build. He was last seen wearing a horizontal brown striped t-shirt, knee length grey shorts with black ankle socks and tan tennis shoes. He also has an oval tattoo on his calf that is about 4 inches round with a dark image.

Police say the suspect may have fingernail scratch marks on his face, neck and head. A composite image of the suspect was released.

Detectives are being assisted by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office who conducted a rape kit of the victim. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office helped process the scene of the alleged rape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mandeville Police at 985-626-9711 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

“This case has the full attention of the Mandeville Police Department. On behalf of our victim, we will bring every resource to bear in this investigation to ensure that this violent criminal is apprehended!”

