Police: Man arrested with more than $400,000 worth of cocaine

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. – A man is behind bars Thursday after state police said he was driving an SUV with more than 13 kilos of cocaine in it.

Louisiana State Police said around 1:30 Wednesday morning, they pulled over 48-year-old Patrick Spearman of Georgia for a traffic violation on Interstate 12. During the stop, troopers said Spearman refused a consensual search of his vehicle. State police then deployed K-9 Rex, who found about 13.7 kilos of cocaine in the vehicle.





Troopers said the bust was worth an estimated street value of $411,000.

Spearman is currently being held at the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

