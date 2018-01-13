Police: Mississippi man dies during wreck in Slidell

(Photo: Photo via Slidell Police Department)

SLIDELL, La. -- A man is dead after crashing into a building in Slidell Friday afternoon.

Slidell Police Department said 60-year-old Glynn Cousin was driving a pickup truck yesterday when it crashed into a building in the 100 block of Fremaux Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police said witnesses told them before hitting the building, Cousin slowly veered to the right and appeared to be in distress.

Investigators believe Cousin had a medical issue and may have passed away before the crash. When police arrived, they found Cousin unresponsive. He was brought to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no one else was injured in the wreck.

