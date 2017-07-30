Police: Suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in Slidell

SLIDELL, LA. - Police on the Northshore say one person is dead after a fatal stabbing in Slidell Sunday night.

According to Slidell Police, the incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Pine Street. Officers were called to the scene in reference to a domestic disturbance and found one person who was stabbed.





Police say the victim later died as a result of the injuries at a local hospital.

“Slidell Police have a suspect in custody,” a spokesperson for the department said.

The investigation into the stabbing is still ongoing. Police will release additional details about the attack Monday.

