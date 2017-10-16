WWL
Ponchatoula doctor arrested for alleged sexual battery of patient

WWLTV 4:45 PM. CDT October 16, 2017

Police arrested a Ponchatoula family physician for three counts of sexual battery.

Dr. Gregory Allen turned himself in to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Friday, Oct. 13, according to the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General.

Investigators say the crimes were  committed against one of Allen’s female patients.

No further information is available.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation I asked to call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation with the AG’s Office at 1-800-256-4506.

