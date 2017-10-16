Ponchatoula doctor arrested for alleged sexual battery of patient

Police arrested a Ponchatoula family physician for three counts of sexual battery.

Dr. Gregory Allen turned himself in to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Friday, Oct. 13, according to the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General.

Investigators say the crimes were committed against one of Allen’s female patients.

No further information is available.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation I asked to call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation with the AG’s Office at 1-800-256-4506.

