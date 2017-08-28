Ponchatoula man accused of sexually abusing five children

COVINGTON, LA. - A Ponchatoula man was indicted on a slew of charges including aggravated rape after investigators say he abused five children for years.

A St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted Ross Patrick Bernard, 40, on two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of sexual battery of a child under 13-years-old, oral sexual battery, sexual battery, three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and failure to register as a sex offender.

According to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Bernard abused five children between 2012 and 2016. He also has a prior conviction for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Prosecutors say that Bernard fled to Virginia, where he was later arrested on a warrant for the above charges.

A pre-trial motion hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

